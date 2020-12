Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on Thursday inaugurated five new Special Advisers and four Permanent Secretaries.

Speaking during the event, which lasted until about 1:30am on Friday, Matawalle said the new appointments would cover the manpower gaps recently created within the system.

He said: “As we speak, no fewer than 10 permanent secretaries are due for retirement.

“We must take steps to cover such manpower gap for effective service delivery.

“We also need the Special Advisers to take charge of some government agencies that have yet to get political leaderships.

“This is in the interest of effective administration.”

Matawalle urged the new appointees to key into the policy thrust of his administration in order to provide good services for the people.

He said: “You are urged to justify the trust and confidence reposed in you.

“We want to see this in your ability to manage public resources and you should remember that our administration has zero-tolerance for corruption.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that those sworn-in as Special Advisers were: Dahiru Mohammed, Habibu Yuguda, Hashimu Mohammed, Sani Danjuma and Sani Shehu.

Matawalle also swore-in Lawali Mainasara, Musa Liman, Mainasara Shehu and Tukur Garba as Permanent Secretaries.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Yuguda pledged their commitment to strengthen the governor’s team towards efficient delivery of service.

He thanked Matawalle for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.