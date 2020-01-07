Zamfara Government says it is generating only N150 million monthly as Internally Generated Revenue.

The state Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Rabiu Garba, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Gusau, said the government would, however, strengthen existing laws to raise its IGR.

He said: “We are going to collaborate with the state House of Assembly to review revenue generation laws to empower MDAs to generate more revenue for the state.”

The commissioner told newsmen after defending his ministry’s 2020 budget before the assembly that people in the state must also learn to pay their taxes.

“The problem, we are facing in this state is that our people don’t pay tax; therefore we have to tell ourselves the truth.

“What we are generating as monthly IGR if we remove what we receive from workers as Payee is not more than N150 million, which is very discouraging.

“We have to maximise our efforts to generate more revenue for the state.

“We are going to partner with the state Board of Internal Revenue and other revenue generating Ministries Departments and Agencies to improve IGR of the state,” Garba said.

On current verification of the state payroll, the commissioner said it was not to witch hunt anyone.

“What we met in the state civil servants payroll is worrisome; therefore it is our duty to address it for the development of our state.

“You know, the present administration in the state led by Gov. Bello Matawalle is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability especially in the financial sector of the state.

“We are appealing for more support and cooperation from all the MDAs, workers and other stakeholders in the state to move the state forward.’’

Earlier, the Chairman of the State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad said the assembly would prioritise revenue generation in 2020 to fund development projects.

“The present administration in the state led by governor Bello Matawalle planned to execute various development projects in the state.

“Therefore at assembly level, we are going to ensure that all revenue generating MDAs work up to expectation”, he said.