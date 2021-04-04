Alhaji Sanusi Maradun, a former Commissioner for Social Welfare in Zamfara State, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The ex-Commissioner, who announced his defection in Gusau on Saturday, said he decided to join the APC because of its efforts towards developing the state.

Maradun said: “I am in politics because of the development of my people.

“l decided to join the APC based on the party’s successes in retaining grassroots politics in the state.

“Anybody who wants development in politics, must embrace APC under the leadership of the former Governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.

“I served in Yari’s cabinet as a Commissioner and I know the kind efforts he made during his tenure to promote the state in both human and infrastructure development.

“The APC is the only vibrant political party in the state considering the fact that the party has more grassroots support in the state.”

He commended the state APC caretaker committee under Alhaji Lawal Liman and the party’s stakeholders in the state for the recent reconciliation of warring factions in the state.

Maradun expressed optimism on APC’s victory at the 2023 governorship election in the state.