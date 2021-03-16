The Zamfara State Police Command has redeployed its Divisional Police Officer in Kaura-Namoda, following allegations of fraternising and conniving with bandits terrorising the area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau on Monday.

Shehu said: “The attention of the Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video trending on social media platforms wherein the communities of Kungurki village, in Kaura Namoda LGA, accused the DPO of Kaura Namoda Division of conniving with recalcitrant armed bandits who were making life unbearable for the people.

“Available records at the command revealed no formal complaint against the DPO in respect of the allegation.

“However, the command enjoins members of the public, especially the aggrieved community, that any person or group with credible evidence against the DPO, should come to the Police Command Headquarters and assist in the ongoing investigation.

“The DPO, as a custodian of peace and tranquility, has the mandate to interact and engage with the two warring Hausa and Fulani bandit communities to a dialogue so as to strengthen the ongoing peace process of the state government.”

He, however, stated that the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has immediately redeployed the DPO to the Police Command Headquarters as OC Provost, while ASP Umar Abdullahi has been appointed as acting DPO of the Division.

Shehu called on members of the public with credible evidence against the former DPO to contact the acting DPO through his phone number: 08162793939.