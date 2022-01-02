Zamfara donates food items, clothes to victims of bandits attacks

The IDPs are mainly women and children currently in Saminaka area in Gusau, displaced as a result of banditry activities.

The Director Information State Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Bashir Kabir-Ahmad, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Kabir-Ahmed said: “The items were distributed to the victims by the Commissioner, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Fa’ika Ahmad.

“The IDPs were from Anka, Bakura, Birnin Magaji, Gusau, Tsafe and Zurmi Local Government Areas.

“The Commissioner assured the IDPs of government’s continuous commitments towards assisting them with not only food and non-food items but also with the sustainable supports for their well-being.

“Hajiya Fa’ika Ahmad explained that Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration brought numerous policies and programmes for the laudable development of orphans and vulnerable households across the state through the ministry and its stakeholders.

“Responding, the village head of Saminaka, Lukman Garba, expressed appreciation to the state government for the gesture and pledged unflinching support for the continued commitments to finding lasting solutions for peace in the state.

“During the distribution exercise, the IDPs lauded Zamfara government for various interventions provided for them and prayed for the lasting peace and stability in the state and the country in general.”