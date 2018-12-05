Zamfara distributes 850 motorcycles to civilian JTF

Zamfara state government has distributed a total of 850 motorcycles to Civilian Joint Task Force to support logistics during operation.

Speaking during the distribution which held in Gusau on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande said the government considered it very necessary to provide the motorcycle to the Civilian JTF.

He said a total of 50 motorcycles were allocated to each emirate council under the custody of Emirs, who were to take charge of their maintenance and monitoring.

Dankande also said that N500, 000 had been approved for the maintenance of the bikes at each emirate.

He assured of government’s continued commitment in the fight against banditary in the state until peace was restored.

In his remarks, the Emir of Anka and Chairman Zamfara Emirate Council, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed, commended both the state and Federal Government for their commitment in tackling the security problem in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the number of security personnel deployed to the state and called for the stationing of the personnel to vulnerable areas.

Ahmed said: “Despite the large number of the security men in the state, banditry activities still remain. I appeal to government at all levels to put more effort in addressing the security challenge in the state.”