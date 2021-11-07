Zamfara crisis: APC suspends conduct of Ward Congress, Committee

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress has again suspended both the Ward Congress and the Committee set up to conduct it in Zamfara State.

The leadership of the party announced this decision in a memo it sent to the Committee it set up for the congress in the state.

This will not be the first time the congress will be suspended.

This followed the crisis in the party involving the Governor of the state, Bello Matawalle; his predecessor, Abdulaziz Yari; and the representative of Zamfara Central Senatorial District, Senator Kabir Marafa, who are all struggling for the control of its structure.

A memo, dated November 5, 2021, signed by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, and addressed to the Chairman of the Zamafara State Congress Committee, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, titled: “Suspension of the Ward Congress Committee of Zamfara State,” read: “The National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has directed the immediate suspension of the operations of the Ward Congress Committee to Zamfara State till further notice.

“The action is elicited by the need for further consultations to engender a seamless exercise.

“The national chairman craved the understanding of all concerned as we strive for more cohesion within our fold.

“Please, kindly convey this information to other members of the Committee.

“Thanks for your cooperation.”