The Zamfara State Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, has sponsored the weddings of 50 couples in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the wedding fatiha and ceremony at Tsafe emir’s palace on Saturday, Abdullahi said that the gesture was aimed at supporting the less privileged and victims of banditry and other security challenges.

He said that the beneficiaries were selected from 17 districts of Tsafe and most of them victims of banditry and other security challenges.

“We learned that majority of widows and divorcees needed assistance in this regard,” the commissioner said.

He commended the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa, and islamic scholars in the area for encouraging him to sponsor the weddings.

“We believe these interventions would help in reducing adultery and other social vices in the society.

“This is in line with present administration’s agenda in the state led by Gov. Bello Matawalle to address security and other social challenges,” he added.

In his remark, Gov. Matawalle commended the commissioner for the gesture.

Matawalle represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, urged top government officials, political office holders and other well meaning individuals to emulate the gesture of supporting the needy.

“This is in line with our administration’s policies to provide succour to the less privileged in society.

“We appreciate this effort by one of our commissioners; we hope this would help in addressing security and other social challenges in the state,” he said.

Matawalle urged people of the state to continue with special prayers for Allah’s intervention to end the security challenges bedevelling the state.

The Emir of Tsafe commended the commissioner for alleviating the plight of the widows and divorcees.

Bawa urged the couples to embrace patience and live in peace in order to have blissful families.

Earlier, the Chairman of the organising committee, Alhaji Buhari Kaura, said that over N25 million was spent for the wedding.

Kaura said the beneficiaries were drawn from less privileged families across the wards in the state.

He said each of the couples was provided with house materials, furniture, clothings and food items.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that N20,000 was paid as dowry on each of the 50 brides.

The 50 grooms were represented by Gov. Bello Matawalle at the fatiha while the 50 brides were represented by Sen. Kabiru Marafa.