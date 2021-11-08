Zamfara businessman who escaped from bandits’ den, abducted again

A businessman in Zamfara state, Aminu Sarki Jangeme who escaped from the bandits’ den last year has been abducted again.

Sarki, as he is popularly known, was abducted last year along with six other people in his village, Jangeme.

While negotiation on payment of ransom was going on, he was able to escape and fled to Gusau town with all members of his family.

Unfortunately for him, he returned to the village, unknowing that the bandits were on his tail. He was re-abducted in his farm along Gusau-Dansadau road last Thursday.

Speaking to PUNCH, his elder brother, Malam Adili expressed fear that the bandits might not release his younger brother in time because they have been pursuing him.

“The bandits have been trying to abduct him again since the time he escaped. Now that he is in their captivity, nobody can tell when they will release him”.

The PUNCH