Zamfara: Bandits still holding captives after community released their wives

There is palpable fear of a breakdown of law and order in Birnin Magaji community of Zamfara State over the refusal of terrorists to release community members at their disposal even after their own (terrorists’) wives were released by the youths who had abducted them.

A reliable source in the community told PRNigeria that the failure on the part of the bandits to fulfill the expectations of the youths has set the community on edge.

A report by PRNigeria on Saturday had revealed that residents of the community, in a bizarre twist, abducted family members of bandits as a retaliation of a recent kidnapping incident in the area (https://prnigeria.com/2023/09/02/zamfara-kidnap-wives-bandits/)

The youths of the community, in retaliation for the kidnapping of some residents, intercepted wives of the bandits, including a pregnant woman, and abducted them.

It was later gathered that the bandits gave residents of the area 24 hours to release their abducted wives, but the youths declined, insisting that the bandits must first release the community members in their captivity.

Though a negotiation was initiated between the community leaders and the bandits towards resolving the stalemate, one of the terrorist kingpins ordered the release of their abducted family members within 24 hours or he would unleash terror on the community.

Also Read:

A local source told PRNigeria that after pressure from the “authorities”, the youths complied and released the women.

The youths of the community are now feeling cheated and are boiling over the fact that the bandits have refused to reciprocate their gesture by also releasing the community dwellers they abducted.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity lamented: “Actually, we have no reason to release the women for whatever it is.

“But when we were requested to consider the health challenges of the women, we succumbed.

“The women, including the pregnant one, came for medical treatment and antenatal at a public health facility in Birnin Magaji.

“Since the release of their wives, the bandits are yet to release our people that they abducted.

“This is not fair.

“We may henceforth retaliate since we also know some of their families.”

PRNigeria.

END.