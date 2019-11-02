The Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended Shinkafi Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Sani Galadi, from office over alleged diversion of N23 million support fund for armed banditry victim’s in the area.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations officer of the House, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, on Saturday in Gusau, the chairman was suspended for three months.

The support fund was provided by the immediate past administration in the state.

The council explained that Galadi was suspended at the assembly’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya on Friday.

“The decision followed an interim report submitted by the Chairman House Committee on Public Petitions, Yusuf Kanoma alleging that Galadi diverted N23 million meant to support victims of armed banditry attacks.

“After careful study and subsequent deliberations of the report on the floor of the House, the lawmakers unanimously agreed to suspend the council chairman for three months, pending the completion of the assembly’s investigation on the matter,’’ Jafaru-Kaura said.

Meanwhile, the House had also received progress report against the Chairman of Maradun Local Government Council, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar, who was suspended over the alleged security breach in the area.

“The House also unanimously agreed to extend Abubakar’s suspension by six months.

“The lawmakers also approved the state government request to secure N1.5 billion loan facility from Zenith Bank to settle 2019 counterpart funding of Universal Basic Education Programmes in the state,’’ he said.

Jafaru-Kaura said that the lawmakers also deliberated on the government joint project scheme, which passed through its first reading.