Zamfara Assembly confirms 14 LG sole administrators, others

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday at plenary confirmed the appointment of Sole Administrators for the 14 local government areas in the state.

The House Leader, Faruku Musa-Dosara, submitted the lists of the nominees to the legislature for consideration.

Musa-Dosara (APC-Maradun 1) appealed to his colleagues to confirm the nominees as Sole Administrators for another six months tenure with effect from October 14, 2022.

Yusuf Muhammad-Anka (APC-Anka), who seconded the motion, described the request as timely considering the contributions of the nominees to the development of their respective communities and the state.

The Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu-Magarya, said the confirmation for the re-appointment of Sole Administrators was in line with the provisions of Sections 16 (1), 17 and 18 of the Zamfara State Local Government Councils’ establishment (repeal and re-enactment) Law, 2021.

The Speaker, however, appealed to the nominees to support the programmes and policies of Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration and work for the development of the people of the state.

“Your confirmation for re-appointment is a call for a better service delivery,” the Speaker said.

Similarly, the legislature confirmed the appointment of the Chairman and six Permanent Commissioners of the Zamfara State Assembly Service Commission.

It also confirmed the appointment of seven Permanent Commissioners of the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission.