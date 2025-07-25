Zamfara APC mourns Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello

The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condoled with the Zamfara State Government, Gusau Emirate Council, the State Council of Chiefs, and the people of the state over the demise of the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello.

The Emir died in the early hours of Friday at the Nizamiyya Hospital Abuja after a prolonged illness at the age of 71.

He had been on the throne for ten years following the death of his brother, late Emir Kabiru Danbaba.

In a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Yusuf Idris said, the party expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of the Emir, prayed Allah to forgive all his shortcomings, admit him to the most exalted paradise and give his entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The party described the late as a great leader who carried along the good legacies of his parents in the development of the Emirate and the state and stood tall in the propagation of Islamic tenets and the defence human rights.

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart filled with sadness but with complete submission to the will of Allah that the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC joins people of the state and indeed other Nigerians to mourn the passing of Sarkin Katsinan Gusau, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello who died early this morning at Nizamiya Hospital, Abuja, as a result of a brief illness.

“On behalf of the State Working Committee, the executives, leaders, and entire members of the party in the state, therefore, the APC State Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani wishes to condole the Zamfara State Government, Gusau Emirate Council, the State Council of Chiefs, and the entire citizens over this great loss.

“He will certainly be remembered for all his leadership qualities, simplicity, and as an ardent Muslim.”

