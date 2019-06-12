All Progressives Party leader in Zamfara, Alhaji Ahmed Sani, has promised to support the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration in the state.

Senator Ahmed Sani, who is the immediate past senator representing Zamfara West, gave the assurance on Wednesday, when he paid courtesy on the state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle at the Government House, Gusau.

He said: “No doubt, your emergence as the fifth governor of Zamfara state is the will of Allah and anyone who tries to challenge this position has no faith in the will of Allah who gives or takes power at His choice.

“I am here today to congratulate and wish you luck in the new administration of the state and to assure of my support for your success.

“Your Excellency, l want to assure you that all my supporters will support you and l will continue to draw the attention of the people of the state to give their maximum support to you and the administration especially with genuine advice that will promote the development of the state.”

Sani, who is the first civilian governor in the state, also pledged to assist the PDP-led government of the state in the fight against crime as well as improvement in the health care delivery and education.

In his response, Matawalle thanked the senator for his support, and pledged that his administration would continue to carry all well-meaning citizens along in the efforts to develop the state.

He said: “l will strongly rely on elders like you in order to assemble leaders of thought from the state every month with whom we can jointly set good directions to the state.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor had served as Commissioner of Environment about 20 years ago when Sen. Ahmad Sani was governor.