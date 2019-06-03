Another faction of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State has expelled the immediate past Governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, and the Deputy National Chairman of APC (North), Lawali Shuaibu.

The faction blamed the duo for the misfortune of the party in the state.

Shuaibu was accused of allegedly conniving with Yari to sabotage the National Working Committee of the party during the botched primary elections in the state.

The suspension of Shuaibu came less than one week after he called for the resignation of National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

The decision to expel both Yari and Shuaibu was taken after an emergency meeting held in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

This was made known in a statement jointly signed the Chairman of the party in Zamfara State, Alhaji Surajo Garba Mai Katako, and the Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Bello Bakyasuwa.

The statement said: “After reviewing the outing of our party in the last general election and the outcome of the Supreme Court Judgement, we hereby dismiss the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari and the Deputy National Chairman Sen Lawali Shuaibu from the APC.

“Following this development, we are urging them to immediately surrender all the belongings of the party in their possession including funds.

“Yari and his boys scuttled the efforts of our national headquarters to conduct primaries on the 3rd and 7th of October 2018. His nefarious activities led to the death of six persons and over 200 others were injured.”