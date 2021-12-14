Zamfara APC crisis: Yari’s ex-Commissioner dumps him for Gov. Matawalle

A former Zamfara Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Kabiru Sahabi-Liman, has joined the Governor Bello Matawalle-led faction of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris.

Idris quoted Sahabi-Liman as saying that he joined Matawalle’s faction because the political tsunami was fast consuming Yari’s political camp.

The former Commissioner said given the dwindling political fortunes of his former boss, he had no choice than to dump him and join the “growing political train of Matawalle”.

The statement added: “Sahabi-Liman was a senatorial aspirant in the 2019 general election under Yari’s camp.

“The former commissioner announced his decision to dump his former boss, when he paid a solidarity visit to the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani at the party Secretariat.”

According to Idris, the former Commissioner decided to join Matawalle political team because of the efforts of the governor towards the development of the state.

He said the State APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani, while receiving Sahabi-Liman commended him for making the ‘bold and right decision’.

He quoted Danfulani as saying that APC, under Matawalle’s leadership. had “rebranded” and accommodating of all party members irrespective of their social standing.