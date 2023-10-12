Zamfara: 40 die, 1,188 cases of cholera recorded in nine months

Zamfara State has recorded 1,188 cases of cholera and 50 of diphtheria across the 14 local government areas of the state since December 2022 when the diseases first broke out.

Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aishatu Anka, said this when on Wednesday he distributed medical consumables.

This was at the Shagari Cholera Treatment Centre in Gusau.

Anka said Cholera is prevalent in Gusau, Anka, Bakura and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

According to the Commissioner, the Governor of the state, Dauda Lawal, has visited some of the patients at Anka General Hospital, adding: “I am here at Shagari Cholera Treatment Centre to equally assess the patients’ response to treatment.”

She said 40 people had died out of the 1,188 cases so far recorded.

She also confirmed the emergence of 50 Diphtheria cases with two deaths recorded.

The Commissioner said that an investigation was being conducted to ascertain the extent of spread of the disease.

Anka commended the National Centre for Diseases and Control for establishing a state centre at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, and urged communities to ensure sanitation of their environment and imbibe effective personal hygiene.

She urged the public to make sure they consumed only clean water as doing so would enable the state to effectively curtail further spread of the disease.