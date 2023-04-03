Zamfara 2023: Police arrest 57 suspects for post-elections violence

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf, said that the command under his watch has arrested the total of 57 suspects who took part directly or indirectly in the post elections violence that erupted following the announcement of Governorship election result in Zamfara State.

The command also recovered some of the looted and vandalised property in connection with the case.

It could be recalled that police detectives personally led by Yusuf earlier arrested 40 suspects and recovered some of the looted and vandalised property worth millions of Naira, which were showcased to the press and later charged to court and remanded in prison.

As a follow up to the ongoing effort, 60-year-old Yusuf Magaji, aka Mai Anguwa, and 16 other suspects were arrested.

Additional exhibits recovered were two semi silent generator belonging to Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in Gusau, two standing refrigerators, vandalised doors, windows, tables, chairs, electric wires and different calibres of electronics, sets of cushion chairs, 40 pieces of woman wrappers, burglar proof for windows and pillar reinforcement rods.

Yusuf said: “In the course of investigation, suspects confessed to the commission of the offence and further narrated how they invaded APC Campaign offices belonging to Senator Kabiru Marafa and Senator Daniya and looted property worth millions of Naira. Effort is being made to arrest their collaborators and charge to court for prosecution.”