Zambia gives Nigerian pastor 48 hours quit notice

Government has decided not to renew the employment permit of Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele of Omega Fire Ministries in Lusaka.

This is because the conduct of Pastor Ebosele has divided the Omega Fire Ministries into two parties.

Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga has announced this in Lusaka.

Ms Mulenga says it is feared that with the Pastor’s continued stay in the country, the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown and law and order.

She says Pastor Obesele was given 48 hours to leave the country, in accordance with the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010.

Ms Mulenga also said contrary to speculations, the Government has not closed Omega Fire Ministries and is not against Nigerian Pastors.

She said Omega Fire Ministries Headquarters in Nigeria is free to send a senior pastor to come and help reconcile the membership in Lusaka.

Ms Mulenga has called of Omega Fire Ministries members to avoid speculation and remain calm as matters are being dealt with the Church membership.

Omega Fire Ministries is pastored by Suleiman Johnson.

