Zamalek FC sack coach Ferreira again

Egyptian champions Zamalek have parted ways with Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira for the second time in less than two months.

Zamalek Football Club announced the termination of the 76-year-old’s contract by mutual consent on Wednesday.

This was after they were eliminated from the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League at the group stage for the third season in a row.

Zamalek had sacked Ferreira on January 24 following a poor run of results in the Egyptian League.

The former FC Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon coach however returned to the club within a week due to their inability to pay the penalty clause in his contract.

But after two wins in nine games, Ferreira’s third spell with Zamalek has ended.

The club are fifth on the Egyptian league table, 11 points adrift of leaders Al-Ahly having played two games more.

Fan favourite Ferreira twice won the league title and Egyptian Cup at Zamalek.

His first term lasted just a few months in 2015, in spite of winning the league.

This was after a dispute with club President Mortada Mansour, who is known for frequently changing coaches and reinstated him to the position last year.

Mansour is serving a one-month prison sentence for defamation after insulting Mahmoud Al-Khatib, president of rival club Al-Ahly.

Reuters/NAN.