FIFA has given Egyptian football powerhouse, Zamalek, a 30-day ultimatum to pay their former player, Benjamin Acheampong, over $1 million.

FIFA said that Zamalek will be handed a transfer ban at the end of March unless the Cairo club pays Acheampong the money as instructed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in December.

Acheampong, born on May 15, 1990, is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a striker and he is also a member of the Ghana national team.

According to the FIFA media outlet: “After one successful season with El-Dakhleya, Acheampong earned himself a move to Zamalek.

“However, his time with the Whites was forgettable appearing in only six games during which he scored two goals, spending a short loan at Petrojet, before seeing his contract terminated.”

Following his departure, the striker filed a complaint against Zamalek to CAS, claiming that he has had several outstanding salary payments, and the court eventually ruled in his favour.

The Egyptian Professional Committee has since received the letter of the decision from FIFA and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, which cites that Zamalek are obliged to pay the 30-year-old striker $1.150 million in addition to part of the legal fees.

The club claims that Acheampong signed a settlement agreement, but CAS seems to believe it was invalid as the player signed it under “straitened circumstances”.

To make matters worse, the Egyptian club failed to show up for the hearing, making an excuse that “the person managing the club’s email address had left”.

After receiving CAS’ decision, FIFA announced in an official statement that Zamalek are obliged to pay Acheampong or else they might suffer a transfer ban.

“Zamalek Sports Club is granted a final deadline of 30 days as from notification of the present decision in which to settle said amount,” FIFA’s Disciplinary Department wrote.

“Upon expiry of the aforementioned final deadline and in the event of persistent default or failure to comply in full with the decision within the period stipulated, a transfer ban will be pronounced until the complete amount due is paid,” FIFA said.

PANA/NAN.