YYC condemns protest against Amotekun

The Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria, also known as Yoruba Youth Council, has condemned those who protested in Lagos and Ekiti States over the adoption of Operation Amotekun by the South West States.

The group said this through its Chairman, Chief Eric Oluwole, who spoke at an event in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Yoruba youth global leader reiterated the urgent need for active participation of able bodied Yoruba indigenes in the process of the formation of Amotekun.

Oluwole said: “My attention has been drawn to the recent activities of some youths who took to the streets on Tuesday in some part of Ekiti State in a rare display of protest against the establishment of Amotekun.

“The group under the banner of Yoruba Appraisal Forum that spearheaded the protest, wanted the body scrapped across the six states of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Ondo and Ogun States to avoid future calamity.

“This is a total misgiving, playing the cards of traitors and their suffering from mental coronavirus.

“Hence, we are giving a warning notice to all of those involved and providing them with one more chance of redemption, otherwise they face being declared persona non grata by Yoruba youths.

“We will make this pronouncement, in line with our mandate to defend the overall interest of Yoruba race.”

Oluwole said further that by cursing those who want to jeopardise the effort of Amotekun project, they shall not see peace.

He added: “The unknown group which said they had uncovered alleged plot to use Amotekun to destabilize the South West and ultimately the entire country, in 2023 is living in illusion.

“This is far worse than the fate of a coronavirus patient in the face of severe infection.”

The Global Publicity Secretary of the Yoruba youths, Arole Ojo Bright Eniafe, while addressing some of the issues raised by the anti-Amotekun protest group, expressed severe displeasure over their attitude.

Eniafe said: “The position that the entire Yoruba race would be endangered in 2023 with the existence of Amotekun, predicting that the network will be hijacked by politicians for insidious mission in the coming elections, is not only false alarm but an indication of what the adversaries of the Yoruba race seeks to achieve against AMOTEKUN.

“We have it from credible source how they intend to use alarmist, false vigilante and inject bad eggs among Amotekun participants to portray the security network in bad light so as to achieve their selfish aims.

“It would be resisted until the last drop of our blood.

“We hence warn our governors to resist playing politics with Amotekun, knowing what is at stake.

“We also wish to dissociate ourselves from the non indigenes recruitment to Amotekun.

“It is a capital NO.

“We will secure them in their native home, with their normal cooperation or send them packing if they intend to destabilise our homes.

“We want one Nigeria and the only way to get it achieved is when we are collectively secured.”