Yusuph Olaniyonu loses wife

A former Commissioner in Ogun State and spokesperson for Senator Bukola Saraki, Yusuf Olaniyonu, has lost his wife, Aisha.

According to a statement by one of her sons, the wife of a former Editor with THISDAY died in the early hours of Tuesday, aged of 52.

She is survived by her husband, Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu; her children: Oladapo, Oladipo, and Oladepo; her aged mother; and siblings.

The statement read, “Inalilahi Wa Ina Ilaehi Rajiun

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we want to announce the passing of our beloved mother, wife and sister, Aishat Odunayo Olaniyonu who passed away this morning, October 14, 2025 (22nd of Rabiul Thaa’ni 1447 AH) We say Alhamdulillah for a life well lived. She was 52 years old.

“We will certainly test you with a touch of fear and famine and loss of property, life, and crops. Give good news to those who patiently endure who say, when struck by a disaster, “Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return.” (Q2: Vs. 155-156).”

She will be buried at the Muslim Cemetery, Adigbe, Abeokuta, on Wednesday evening by 4pm.