Yusuf secures release of 8 female inmates

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has facilitated the release of eight female inmates from the Goron-Dutse Correctional Centre by settling their fines and compensation debts.

The freed inmates included two pregnant women and two nursing mothers.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa in Kano on Saturday.

During an unscheduled visit to the correctional facility, Yusuf assessed the living conditions of the inmates and explored ways to support their welfare and rehabilitation.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving correctional facilities and securing phased releases for inmates incarcerated for minor offenses.

Yusuf expressed concern over the high number of awaiting-trial inmates,statjng that out of 1,939 inmates, only 382 had been convicted, while 1,557 were awaiting trial.

He assured that the state would collaborate with the Judiciary to accelerate justice dispensation and ease congestion in correctional centers.

Addressing the inmates, Yusuf urged them to remain hopeful and view their situation as a test of fate.

He encouraged them to embrace positive change in anticipation of their eventual reintegration into society.

To support their welfare, the Governor ordered the immediate provision of cows, foodstuffs, mattresses, blankets, and assorted beverages for the inmates.

Yusuf had also paid a surprise visit to the Janguza Maximum Security Correctional Facility, announcing plans to transfer inmates from the Kurmawa Correctional Centre to Janguza.

He expressed satisfaction with the facility’s infrastructure and conditions.

The governor advised young, able-bodied inmates to reflect on their experiences and apply the lessons learned for better outcomes upon release.

Yusuf extended special appreciation to former Minister of Interior, retired Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, for his role in establishing and constructing the Janguza Correctional Centre.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to facilitating the release of eligible inmates, supporting students’ return to school, and empowering others through vocational training.

Inmates at both facilities expressed gratitude to the governor for his visit and commitment to improving their conditions.

