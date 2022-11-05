Yusuf picks 18 home-based Super Eagles players for Costa Rica friendly

Team Head Coach Salisu Yusuf has picked an 18-man squad for Nigeria’s international friendly in San Jose against Costa Rica Team A, the Nigeria Football Federation announced on Friday.

The Super Eagles will confront the Costa Rican senior national team in the country’s capital on Wednesday.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, disclosed in a statement that the Federation’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, arranged the match.

He said the three-time African champions have been invited to the central American nation as part of major activities to send forth Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

Olajire listed the invited players to include goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, utility player Dominion Ohaka and midfielder Afeez Nosiru.

He added: “Yusuf also picked goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu who is the national under-23 team first-choice, defenders Daniel Bameyi, Chidiebere Nwobodo and Evans Ogbonda, midfielder Qudus Akanni and forwards Sunday Faleye and Edidiong Ezekiel, among others.”

The game scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose will kick off at 8pm Costa Rica time, which is 3am on Thursday in Nigeria.

The Nigerian team has been training at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, Oyo State in recent times, and is scheduled to head for Costa Rica on Saturday.

SUPER EAGLES PLAYERS FOR COSTA RICA

Kayode Bankole, Nathaniel Nwosu, Daniel Bameyi, Samuel Kalu, Chidiebere Nwobodo, Mustapha Jibrin, Evans Ogbonda, Afeez Nosiru, Samson Paul, Daniel Wotlai, Ezekiel Edidiong, Dominion Ohaka, Qudus Akanni, Shina Akinniran, Sunday Faleye, Jerry Alex, Isaiah Ejeh, Suleiman Garba.





