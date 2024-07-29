Yusuf approves 14-member board for Kano Pillars FC

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of a new management board for Kano Pillars Football Club.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Sunusi Bature, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the appointment followed the expiration and subsequent dissolution of the previous management board of the state-owned football club.

“The new board members have been carefully selected for their competence and experience and will serve for an interim period of one year, with the potential for renewal based on the team’s performance in the upcoming seasons,” Bature said.

He said that the governor had expressed confidence that the appointees would bring their knowledge and experiences to manage and oversee the affairs of Kano Pillars FC.

The new board is aldo expected to work closely with the state Ministry of Youth and Sports and other relevant stakeholders in the sports to promote Kano Pillars FC.

Also, the Governor approved the appointment of Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa, as Kano State Sports Ambassador.

According to the statement, Musa’s involvement will not only motivate the players but also elevate the recognition and prestige of the team.

The new board has Ali Nayara as Chairman, while members include Salisu Kosawa, Yusuf Danladi, Nasiru Bello, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Gwarzo.

Others are Usman Kofar-Naisa, Mustapha Darma, Umar Dankura, Ahmad Musbahu, Rabiu Abdullahi, Abubakar Isah-Dandago Media Director and Ismail Abba-Tangalashi, Deputy Media Director.

