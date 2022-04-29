Yul’s second marriage unfair to first wife, family not in support — Brother

Singer Uche Edochie and brother to Nollywood star, Yul Edochie, has spoken out about his family’s stance on the actor’s decision to marry a second wife.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Yul announced his second marriage with colleague, Judy Austin.

He said she already had a son for him.

On his Instagram page on Friday, Uche revealed that the Edochie family was not in support of the second marriage.

The artist stated that the marriage was unfair to Yul’s first wife of 17 years, May, who did not agree to be part of a polygamous marriage.

He wrote: “His first wife May, a wonderful woman, and my sister in law did not go into a relationship with my brother agreeing to be part of a polygamous marriage.

“That’s the first problem. So I feel for May. It is not fair on her. My family is not in support. This is not what we do and we are trying our best to console May. What else can we do?”

Posting the picture of his nephew, Uche further wished the new couple the best of luck.

He advised his brother to consider taking up Islam as a religion in order to accommodate his new way of life.

He added: “This is Yul’s new baby with his new wife. Beautiful boy.

“Children are a gift from God.

“It is the circumstances of their birth that gets us all riled up about what’s right and wrong.

“I wish them all luck. Maybe Yul should become a Muslim and shut this circus down. It is said that life is what happens when we are making other plans.”

Uche’s remarks come hours after his brother, Linc Edochie, stated that he was not present when Yul paid the bride price for a second wife.

Yul, the last child of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, married his first wife when he was 22 years old.

The couple has four children together.