The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said resumption of work on Lagos-Ibadan rail line will unavoidably stall the government’s free train ride programme for the Christmas and New Year festive season.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had on Friday ordered the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation, the contractor handling the 10 railway stations along Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line, to resume work immediately with a view to completing the projects unfailingly next month.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola expressed regret that following the directive by the Federal Government, no train would be allowed to ply the standard gauge rail line until completion of the project in January 2020, a development he said had disrupted the free train ride programme usually funded by the Osun State Government in support of the people.

The Governor, who maintained that the free train programme had been prioritised by this administration in continuation of the good works started by his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, assured that his administration would remain strongly committed to the welfare of the people.

He said: “The free train ride programme is an important part of our administration’s welfare promise. It started from the last administration and has continued till date. It is in fulfillment of part of our campaign promises to continue with the good works started by my predecessor.

“We however regret that hundreds of beneficiaries of this good welfare programme will have to patiently wait until the next festive season, following the on-going work on Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

“But we are confident that the work will be completed soon as the Federal Government, in its determination to ensure completion of the standard gauge rail line project next month, has ordered the company in charge to resume work immediately.

“While we strongly appeal for understanding by the good people of Osun, we would like to reassure you of our commitment to the welfare of the people. We pray for God’s protection for all travelers to and from Osun during and after this festive period and wish you all wonderful celebrations during the Christmas and new year.”