Yuletide: We’ll provide watertight security in Lagos – New CP

The new Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Adegoke Fayoade, says there will be watertight security during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

Fayoade gave the assurance on Thursday while interacting with newsmen after taking over as new CP in Lagos Command.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Fayoade took over the baton of leadership from DCP Waheed Ayinllara, who was the acting CP.

Ayinllara took over from the former police boss, Idowu Owohunwa, after his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, now in charge of Federal Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos.

Fayoade said that the command was going to work in synergy with other security agencies to secure all areas of Lagos, through the air, land and water and also check the perennial traffic in the state.

“Residents of Lagos should go about their normal businesses, they should enjoy their Christmas and New Year.

“We are going to provide a watertight security that will protect lives and properties. Our men will be visible at all areas, fun centres, our patrol will be very effective. Christmas and New Year will be crime free,” he assured.

The new commissioner commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, for his unwavering support and commitment to the issue of security and safety in the state.

He also appreciated his predecessor, AIG Idowu Owohunwa, and the Acting CP, DCP Waheed Ayillara, who held forth, sustained and improved on the established security architecture in the state.

Fayoade pledged his dedication, commitment and resolve to the principles of justice and community safety in Lagos.

According to him, the unalloyed commitment and that of the officers and men of the Command is to ensure the safety and security of the people of Lagos State.

“This will be achieved through practical, proactive policing, community engagement, strict and effective law enforcement strategies. I am determined to create a peaceful and crime-free environment in which all residents of Lagos can flourish.

“Our vision is to be a highly professional and trustworthy Police force that serves as a beacon of excellence in maintaining law and order.

“We aim to build a strong partnership with community members, local organisations and law enforcement agencies to foster a safe and secure environment for all and sundry,” he said.

The new police boss noted that his vision for effective policing of Lagos will rest on some pillars, which include community engagement and crime prevention and reduction among others.

On kidnapping, cultism and robbery/traffic robbery, Fayoade said that a special focus will be on these crimes as they negatively impact the citizens and society.

He said that a specialised unit, made up of well-trained and properly-equipped personnel will be established to work closely with other law enforcement agencies that will confront these crimes.

The police boss said he will collaborate with the judiciary to ensure swift prosecution and conviction of criminals to serve as deterrence.

He assured that intelligence gathering capabilities will be strengthened, and the battle will be taken frontally to the criminal elements, hotspots and vulnerable areas.

The police boss said that they will be in the aggressive pursuit of violators of the law and ensured the public space was dominated by the officers.

“It is pertinent to note that the clampdown on commercial motorcycle operators in prohibited areas, which has led to drastic reduction of crime and accident cases will be sustained and intensified.

“Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers will give daily update on the level of compliance in their areas of responsibility. Other measures will be emplaced to ensure smooth, total and strict compliance,” he assured.

Fayoade, who commended the newsmen for their coverage of events, said they played a crucial role in a democratic society, stressing that they shall collaborate with them transparently for effective dissemination of information on crime, safety measures and public awareness campaigns initiated by the Police.

“As the eyes and ears of the public, we shall welcome constructive criticism on our performance to strengthen our security architecture in the State.

“Police accessibility to the press and members of the public will be given prominence and more dedicated lines will be released for unhindered accessibility and feedback on issues of community safety and security,” he said.

On police accountability and professionalism, the police boss noted them as the twin pillars upon which public trust in law enforcement stands, stressing his commitment to transparency, accountability and professionalism.