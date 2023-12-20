Yuletide: Tinubu extends 50% transport cost package to Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has approved the intervention of the Federal Government in reducing the cost of transportation for Christmas and New Year festivities to 50 per cent on all inter-state routes.

Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He said this was part of the President’s resolve, to reduce the hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians, who wished to travel to see their families and friends during this Yuletide period.

Alake stated: ‘’In the spirit of Christmas and the end of year festivities, President Bola Tinubu, in another demonstration of his love for Nigerians, has approved that the Federal Government should intervene to bring down the cost of public transportation.

‘’This is to allow our compatriots who want to travel to visit their loved ones and hometowns to do so without stress and the extra burden imposed by the high cost of transport around this period.

‘’The President is well aware of the recent increase in the cost of inter-state transportation and even for air travels.

‘’Traditionally, our people love to travel during Christmas and the end of year to be with families and friends and this has been the practice for ages.”

Alake explained that the reduction in transportation cost would begin from Thursday, until January 4, 2024.

He added that the Federal Government would be working through the Ministry of Transportation to reach out to transporters, road transport unions, Nigerian Railway Corporation to seamlessly deliver on this special presidential initiative.

‘’It is in this way that the Federal Government is announcing, beginning from Thursday, a special discounted holiday season fare on road transport and zero-fare by rail across Nigeria.

‘’What this means is that from Thursday, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via minibuses, luxury buses at 50% discount of current cost and all our train services on the routes the trains currently serve at zero cost to and fro on their travels this holiday season” Alake said.

He added that this reduction would affect routes like Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Ibadan, Akure, Maiduguri, Sokoto and other major inter-state transportation hubs.

He also said that Tinubu had directed the Police, Department of State Services, the military and other security agencies to collaborate to ensure safety of lives and property during the festive period.

‘’The Federal Government under the leadership of President Tinubu is working very hard to make sure Nigerians have a memorable and happy holiday season.

‘’The President has already directed the police, department of state services, the military and other security agencies to work collaboratively to ensure the holiday period is safe without any security breach in any part of the country” the Minister said.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, also explained that the measure was not a one-off thing by the Federal Government.

‘’It is not a one-off thing, and even though it is targeted at Christmas, the President would continue to review situations especially national holidays like this and see what kind of intervention can come going forward,’’ Idris said.

Alhaji Saidu Alkali, Minister of Transportation, disclosed that the Federal Government had already met with the leadership of the transport companies toward a successful and efficient reduction of cost.

He said the Ministry would maintain all the train routes in order to ensure that Nigerians enjoyed the maximum benefits of these special presidential interventions.