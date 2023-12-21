Yuletide: Tinubu arrives Lagos, Lagos’s helmsmen receive him at airport

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday arrived in Lagos from Abuja ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja at 3:55pm local time.

The President was welcomed by a waiting crowd of supporters.

Tinubu was received at the airport by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Head of Service, Olabode Agoro; and Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, among others.

Chieftains of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, led by the Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; members of the Governance Advisory Council; State Executive Council; and top government officials were also at the airport to receive the President.

Also Read:

Tinubu was accompanied by his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and other close aides.

The President came into the waiting hands of the Lagos State Cultural Troupe, who treated him to the traditional music and cultural dance of Lagos.

He moved around the airport and waved at the crowd who came out to welcome him to Lagos for the Christmas celebrations.

The President later boarded a helicopter from the airport to Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi, from where he will move to his private residence in Lagos.