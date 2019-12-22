The Federal Road Safety Corps Kaduna Sector Command said on Sunday that Julius Berger has opened some completed section of the Kaduna–Zaria expressway to ease the flow of traffic.

The Sector Commander, Hafiz Mohammed, told News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna that the step would significantly ease the follow of traffic and avert avoidable accidents and fatalities.

Mohammed said that the development followed intense pressure from FRSC that led to series of meetings with the Federal Controller of Works in Kaduna State and Julius Berger officials.

“The move became necessary after reviewing the bitter experience of the last Eid-El Kabir celebration, where FRSC officials and sister agencies, particularly commuters suffered untold hardship before getting to their destinations.

“Our men had to spend most of their nights managing the traffic to ensure that every motorist get home safe,” he said.

He added that the completed sections of the road have been handed over to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on December 19.

He cautioned drivers plying the highway not to be carried away by the smoothness of the road to speed.

“We are all out to ensure free flow of traffic in Kaduna highways during the Christmas and New Year celebration.

“I am assuring travelers that we will do our best to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives, but we cannot do much without the support and understanding of the motorists.

“I am, therefore, advising drivers against overloading, over speeding, over confidence, obstruction dangerous overtaking.

“Drivers should be lane disciplined and avoid use of expired or worn-out tyres; avoid use of phone while driving and always check water level, oil and fan belt before traveling,” the sector commander said.