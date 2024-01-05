Yuletide: President Tinubu extends free train service

President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of the yuletide free train service till January 7, 2024 to allow more Nigerians who are yet to return to their stations to enjoy the benefit.

President Tinubu had offered Nigerians free train service on all serviced routes and 50 percent rebate on road transportation.

This was from December 21, 2023 to January 4, 2024 on specific routes to reduce the burden of high cost of public transportation during the just concluded Christmas and new year holidays.

Also Read:

“While over 163,000 Nigerians benefited from successful first leg of the yuletide initiative, President Tinubu, in further demonstration of his care for the welfare of Nigerians, directed that the free train service should be made available for extra three days to allow more Nigerians to take the advantage, a statement by the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, said on Thursday.

According to Alkali, the extension of the free train service will be on these routes being serviced by the Nigerian Railway Corporation: Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe and Abuja-Kaduna.

He added: “It is hoped that Nigerians who are interested in travelling by rail will take full advantage of this unique opportunity aimed at enhancing people’s welfare.”