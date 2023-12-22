Yuletide: Police warn Ebonyi residents against use of fireworks

The Police Command in Ebonyi has warned residents against the use of fireworks during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Augustina Ogbodo, issued the warning during an interactive session with newsmen in Abakiliki, on Friday.

Ogbodo assured the people of adequate security of lives and property during the festivities.

He said that the Command had perfected strategies to ensure hitchfree celebration.



The Commissioner said: “I urge you, the citizens, to go about your lawful duties and businesses without fear and enjoy the festive period.



“However, you should bear the following security tips in mind.



“No use of firecrackers as it is banned in all the Local Government Areas of the state.



“Ensure you check your doors and windows before sleeping or going out for the day.



“Ensure you have the numbers of your Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer in your locality.



“Do not drink and drive and always use your seatbelt.



“Tell your relatives about your movement”.



She urged the residents to avoid disclosing their passwords to anybody.



“Report any security breach immediately to the nearest police station or call any of the Ebonyi State Police Command hotlines,” she restated.



She gave the hotlines as follows: 07064515001, 08033447426, 08069689356, 08150536165 and 08032851845.



She also advised people to alert the police even when they were not the direct victims.