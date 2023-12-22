Yuletide: Police warn against sales, use of fireworks in Benue

The Commissioner of Police in Benue, George Chuku has warned the public against sales and use of knockouts and fireworks during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) SP Sewuese Anene on Friday, in Makurdi.

“The CP warns against the sale and use of ‘Knockouts’ and ‘fireworks’ and hereby call on traditional rulers, religious leaders, guidance and parents to warn their children/ wards and faithful to refrain from such practices” said the statement.

Chuku also deployed officers and men across the State ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities in order to intensify security of lives and property within their area of responsibilities.

The police chief gave the directive shortly after a conference with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Commanders.

Chuku also urged officers and men to secure all entry and exit routes and give adequate protection to government facilities, Churches, parks and densely populated areas before, during and after the festivities.

“Groups displaying masquerades are advised to be very careful so that they won’t infringe on other people’s rights,” the police chief warned.

Chuku, however, expressed the command’s Christmas and New Year wishes to the people of Benue and assured residents of its commitments to secure the state.