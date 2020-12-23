The Police in Osun on Wednesday said that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful Yuletide celebration in the state.

SP Opalola Yemisi, the state Police spokesperson, in a statement in Osogbo, said the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, has directed all heads of divisions to intensify security coverage in the state.

While assuring the citizens of Police commitment to guarantee crime free Christmas and New Year festivities, the CP enjoined members of the public to be security conscious and go about their legitimate activities/businesses without fear of insecurity.

“In the same vein, the officers and men have been lectured, sensitised and tasked to comport themselves to be courteous, civil, observe healthy human rights and act in accordance with international best practices.

“Parents and guardians are also advised to caution their wards to eschew any act of criminality and timely report any suspicion by calling the following distress numbers: 08039537995, 08123823981, 08075872433 or report to the nearest police station,” she said.

Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, said it had deployed 1,565 personnel to protect lives and property during the Yuletide.

Adigun Daniel, Command spokesperson, in a statement in Osogbo warned unscrupulous persons who are planning to cause crisis to stay clear of the state.

Daniel said that anyone found engaging in acts capable of causing breach of peace would be dealt with.

He appealed to members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious character lurking around their vicinity to any of the corps formations or call 07069348010 in case of any emergency.

He equally enjoined residents to live with the virtue of love for one another, saying this would guarantee an atmosphere of peace and security.