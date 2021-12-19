Yuletide: Police ban use of fireworks in Kogi State

The Kogi State Police Command has banned the use of fireworks during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dauda-Dabban, slammed the ban on the residents on Saturday in a statement.

He warned against flouting of the directive, which he said would attract the wrath of the law.

Dauda-Dabban, in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Williams Ovye-Aya, called on all parents to caution their children and wards, particularly the youths and teenagers, who are fond of playing banger (knockout) to desist from such acts.

The CP warned: “The Police is determined to deal decisively with anybody that want to cause disturbance of public peace.

“In fact, anybody caught flaunting this order will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“This is because the Command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of the law against persons who would deliberately want to take the law into their hands.

“Accordingly, we advise all law abiding people in the State to go about their legitimate businesses without cause to fear as the police is on top of the situation throughout the festive periods.”

Dauda-Dabban urged the public to promptly report any suspicious movement or activities within their neighbourhood to the nearest security agents for prompt action.