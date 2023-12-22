Yuletide: NURTW releases movement schedule for buses with discounted fares 

The National Union of Road Transport Workers has released an analysis, showing movement schedules of buses to Akure and Ilorin, the Ondo and Kwara States’ capitals respectively.

The breakdown is for Friday, December 22, 2023.

This is in line with the Federal Government directive on 50 percent discount to travelling passengers.

In all, the analysis showed a total of four buses with Akure as their destinations.

Similarly, there are nine buses designated for Ilorin, while a car was also earmarked for the Harmony city.

The breakdown of the buses with their registration numbers, have as their take off time, ranging between 6.50am and 10.32am.

All the vehicles have 14 passengers capacity.

Meanwhile, NURTW said the transport fare could be reviewed upward, without prior notice, on account of surge in the passengers travelling for festivities.

Similarly, it hinted that operators could increase the number of their buses frequency without notice, also due to the influx of passengers.

The package is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive of a 50 percent discount on transport fares for the travellers for the upcoming celebrations.