The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kano State Command, has deployed 3,500 personnel to ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Commandant, Abu Tambuwal, made the disclosure in a statement in Kano on Wednesday.

The statement was signed by the command’s spokesman, Ibrahim Idris.

Tambuwal said that the personnel drawn from various departments, divisions and units of the corps, would be deployed to strategic locations including worship and recreation centres to ensure maximum security and full compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“Additionally, a special team comprising personnel from disaster management unit, has been earmarked for quick emergency response and smooth flow of traffic during the festive season,” he said.

The commandant urged Christians and the general public to observe COVID-19 prevention protocols such as social distancing, use of face mask and hand washing as well as ensure good personal hygiene.