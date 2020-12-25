African Movie Channel will be showing a carefully curated selection of big cinema release Nollywood blockbusters this holiday season and all in stunning High Definition.

African Movie Channel HD recently became the world’s first HD Nollywood channel.

AMC is a premium 24-hour African movie channel, showcasing only the best and award-winning Nollywood movies.

The movies include AMC’s own original and exclusive movies directly from its very own production division, AMCOP: AMC Original Productions, and the biggest and latest cinema release blockbusters, all in brilliant High Definition for the entire family.

These are just some of the exciting big-budget blockbusters to watch out for this holiday season:

December 24, 6pm: Beast Within, starring Baaj Adebule and Ijeoma Grace Agu.

December 25, 6pm: Made In Heaven, with RMD, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Uche Nwaefuna

December 26, 7pm: Mad About You, starring Linda Osifo, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Annie Idibia.

December 28, 6pm: Paradise, starring Osas Ighodaro, Adelegan Rotimi and Daniel K. Daniel.

December 31, 6pm: Oga Bolaji, starring Gregory Ojefua, Ikponmwosa Gold and Omowunmi Dada

December 31, 7:40pm: Power Of 1, starring Ramsey Nouah, Alex Ekubo and Annie Idibia.

January 1, 6pm: The Arbitration, with Adesua Etomi-Wellington, OC Ukeje and Iretiola Doyle.

January 1, 7:50pm: June, starring Michelle Dede, Uche Jombo and Toni Tones.

These unmissable movies, and all the other movies on African Movie Channel HD, are showing in flawless HD.

African Movie Channel HD is available on StarTimes, StarSat and TopStar across Africa on DTT channel 018 and DTH channel 185.

Yinka Mayungbo, AMC’s Founding Director, said: “Christmas this year is going to be Bigger, Brighter, in Brilliant HD! African Movie Channel HD is here.

“We are extremely grateful to our loyal viewers of 10 years and counting…, and wish them good tidings, good cheer, and a wonderful 2021.

“Happy Nollydays!”