Yuletide: MultiChoice launches ‘M-Net All Black Entertainment’

By introducing a special holiday offer of the M-net All Black Entertainment pop-up channel, MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading Pay TV service provider, celebrates the holiday season with Nigerians.

The station, which debuted on December 15, 2022, will broadcast for 19 days until January 3, 2023.

The new pop-up channel is accessible on GOtv Supa package Channel 29 and DStv Compact to Premium packages Channel 111.

It will feature movies and television shows made by studios with a majority of black owners, including high-profile productions from Hollywood and other countries.

The station will show action movies daily, including Rush Hour 3, Equalizer, Miami Vice, Ride Along and others.

Customers can watch the best black entertainment on their TVs this Christmas season thanks to MultiChoice’s free subscription to this station.

Customers can be confident that they will never run out of entertainment options because of the abundance of black-centric content offered on this channel.

“MultiChoice Nigeria is committed to offering the finest entertainment and fun to our customers wherever they are, allowing them to interact and bond with family and friends,” stated Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, of Multichoice. “We are excited to announce this new M-net All Black Entertainment pop-up channel, which will feature African-American stars in some of our all-time favourite comedies, action movies, and other genres this holiday season.”

MultiChoice Nigeria provides the best entertainment to your homes throughout this festive season with its unique M-net All-Black Entertainment Pop-up channel.

Don’t pass up this top-tier black entertainment, which is only available on DStv and GOtv!

You have the next 19 days to catch up on your favourite films and television programmes if you enjoy watching the best in black entertainment.

As part of the Bumpa Season offering, starting on December 19, DStv and GOtv are providing free automatic upgrades to all customers in the spirit of the holidays.

Keep your subscription active to receive the next higher package without paying any further fees! Both www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com provide subscription options.

For increased convenience, DStv and GOtv users can enjoy their favourite shows on the DStv app or MyGOtv app from any location.

Therefore, don’t pass on the enjoyment this holiday season!





