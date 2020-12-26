Fun seekers in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Saturday trooped to the “Six Spring’’ recreation centre in One Man Village to celebrate Boxing Day.

The revellers who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria said they had numerous reasons to celebrate this year’s Christmas, in spite of the challenges.

According to them, it is very necessary to find time to celebrate and thank God, especially with the global challenge of COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed many lives and crippled all sectors of the country.

Joel Ola, a civil servant, appreciated God for sparing his life and that of his entire family.

Ola said that anybody that refused to celebrate this Christmas, in spite of the hardship in the country or any personal challenges was ungrateful.

”For my family members to witness 2020 Christmas is a thing of joy which I will not take for granted, many people yearned and prayed for this day, but not all witnessed it.

”In spite of the numerous happenings in the country, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic that have killed many and still causing harm to many things, God kept us.

“We have to give thanks to God for all his mercies. I am happy and I appreciate God, hoping that next year will be better and free from any pandemic,” Ola said.

Another fun seeker, Chioma Jude , a mother of two, told NAN that she was so grateful to God especially for the gift of life.

“It is great being alive, healthy as we celebrate this year’s Christmas. We look forward to many Christmas ahead.

“We need to appreciate God for the privilege of living to witness the celebration in peace and good health, without causality or bad news in the state. All praise be to God,” she said.

Godwin Ekweme, father of three, said celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ in peaceful state like Nasarawa called for more celebration.

Ekweme added that coming to the recreation centre and engaging in recreational activities that would give him and his three kids joy and pleasure, was the reason for being there and they bless God for that.

“We acknowledge the presence and Almightiness of God in our lives. His supernatural power that has kept us from not being swept off from the earth by COVID-19 pandemic.

“With Christ leading and guiding us, we have made it to the end of 2020, so we have to trust Him for years ahead.

“Without Jesus who bore the brunt of our sins on the cross and redeemed us from eternal doom, there could not have been anything like Christmas. So know Christ is the Lamb of God,” he said.

Angela Daniel, another fun seeker said, “I am so happy because there is peace everywhere, no tension, people are celebrating peacefully and this is enough happiness,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the recreation centre was filled to capacity with fun seekers in the spirit of the celebration.

The children were engaged with recreational activities such as art, dance, swimming in the pool, playing on bouncing castle and dancing competition, among others.