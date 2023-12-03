Yuletide: LASTMA boss assures motorists of adequate traffic management

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has assured the motoring public of adequate traffic management and control during the upcoming Christmas/New Year celebrations.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Sunday.

The statement quoted the Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare Oki Olalekan to have given this assertion while strategizing over the weekend with the newly restructured management team, Commanders and Zonal Heads at Oshodi.

Bakare Oki said, “All motorists are urged to maintain speed limits as they embark on their journeys into, within and outside Lagos as major entry/exit roads in Lagos like, Lagos – Ibadan, Lagos-Abeokuta, Lagos – Badagry, Lekki -Epe Expressways and Lagos – Ikorodu – Sagamu Highway would be adequately covered by LASTMA personnel for smooth and seamless traffic flow”.

The LASTMA boss further stressed that as a responsive way of strategizing to ensure free traffic flow around markets, the agency is collaborating with relevant government agencies such as ‘Kick Against Indiscipline’ (K.A.I) to ensure that activities of illegal traders do not affect travel time before, during and after the celebration.

LASTMA officers’ presence would equally be felt at all the major road intersections along with regular/ consistent patrols, especially along notorious traffic flashpoints.

According to Oki, “every motorist must obey traffic regulations, drive within the prescribed speed limit, must avoid reckless driving, and also carry out regular maintenance works on their vehicle before putting them on the road in order to avoid road accidents.

“Do not drink and drive, and don’t constitute yourself and other road users to danger on the road, as the law will not be spared in dealing with errant road users who want to infringe on other people’s right to use the roads safely.”

Oki has been scheduled to meet market leaders on more advocacy on the Lagos State Environmental Laws.