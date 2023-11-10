Yuletide: LASEPA vows to regulate noise pollution

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency has reaffirmed its commitment towards addressing noise pollution, especially during the festive period.

It said this at a one-day stakeholders parley for leaders of the entertainment industry on Thursday in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, emphasised the importance of law and order in the management of noise pollution, especially during the festive period.

Wahab underscored the significance of industry players adhering to established rules and regulations governing nightlife in Lagos State.

He said compliance with these guidelines were crucial in striking a balance between the vibrant entertainment scene and the well-being of the community.

He said: “We recognise the vital role the entertainment industry plays in our cultural and economic landscape.

“However, it is imperative that we strike a harmonious chord between entertainment activities and the peace of mind of our residents.

“This requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders and strict adherence to the prescribed laws and regulations.”

Also speaking, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, the General Manager, LASEPA, emphasised the critical need for collaborative efforts in finding sustainable solutions to mitigate the adverse effects of noise pollution from Nightclubs.

He stressed the importance of striking a balance between vibrant nightlife and the well-being of residents in the state.

Ajayi outlined key strategies to effectively manage noise levels, including the implementation of soundproofing measures, setting reasonable decibel limits, and establishing monitoring mechanisms.

He noted that these measures were designed to ensure that nightlife establishments thrive in their businesses while maintaining a respectful coexistence with the surrounding community.

Ajayi highlighted the significance of public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives to sensitise both nightlife establishments and patrons about the importance of responsible noise levels.

“This proactive approach aims to cultivate a culture of environmental responsibility within the entertainment industry, leading to a more considerate and sustainable nightlife,” he said.

While emphasising on the potential impact of noise pollution on residents residing near entertainment establishments, he assured that LASEPA would foster a constructive dialogue with industry stakeholders.

He said the dialogue would help to seek effective measures to mitigate potential disturbances and ensure a harmonious coexistence between the industry and its community .

He urged club owners to apply for sound control permits before hosting events to allow for monitoring and regulation of the law.

Ajayi added that the goal was to allow the agency to coordinate with the host community of the intended programme and deploy officials to the venue for comprehensive monitoring and prevention of excessive noise pollution.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the stakeholders’ parley served as a platform for open dialogue, allowing industry leaders to engage in constructive discussions on effective strategies to combat noise pollution in the state.