Yuletide: Lagosians charged not to erode Cleaner Lagos gains

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday charged all residents not to erode the gains already made on the state of the environment with unsanitary acts during the yuletide.

The charge was given by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, in a statement.

Bello, in the statement on Wednesday, called for utmost cleanliness of the environment and proper waste disposal during the holidays.

He said with the increasing cases of the fourth wave of COVID-19 virus Omicron still a potent threat, there is a need for restraint and observance of all safety protocol at this period alongside cleanliness.

He noted that as expected, a lot of waste would be generated during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, calling for proper disposal of animal waste as well as sorting and bagging of such refuse while placing them at designated points for pick up by the assigned PSP operators.

He assured residents that the Lagos State Waste Management Authority is upbeat to respond adequately and promptly by evacuating wastes that may be generated during the period adding that residents should desist from patronising cart pushers.

He reminded residents to avail themselves of the use of the Citi Monitor App created by the Environment Ministry to report any environmental infraction noticed around their areas.

He said: “I want to appeal to all residents to report cases of any black spots/illegal dump sites promptly and this can be done through the CITI MONITOR APP which is available on Google Play Store and Apple store to report any environmental infraction.”

Bello explained that the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu is at the fore front of the campaign for a healthy people, a cleaner and flood free environment, urging residents to reciprocate the gesture.

He stated that residents should avoid the storage of petrol and other inflammable materials at homes, offices, shops and markets as their storage could aid fire outbreak particularly when virtually all objects in the environment are dry and combustible during this period.

He used the occasion to wish all residents an environmentally blessed Christmas and a very prosperous New Year and reiterated that continuous demonstration of good sanitation and hygiene practices by all across the State can help contain the spread of COVID-19.