Yuletide: Lagos urges parents to limit children’s exposure to paedophiles to check crimes

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has called on parents to be vigilant and protect their children during the festive period.

DSVA Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Vivour-Adeniyi revealed that the historical trend from available data points to children being at a higher risk of being sexually abused during the festive season.

“It is important for us to limit any opportunity for paedophiles to perpetrate the heinous act.

“Parents and caregivers are encouraged to use this period to empower their children on body safety techniques, including how to set boundaries, good touch, bad touch, and age appropriate teaching” she said.

The DSVA boss also encouraged parents to take advantage of resources curated on safeguarding and child protection, which are available on the DSVA website-lagosdsva.org.

According to her, over the years, the agency has recorded an increase in formal and informal reporting of domestic violence during the Yuletide.

She reiterated the State government’s zero tolerance for all forms of Gender-Based Violence, even as she buttressed the fact that violence should never be the response to resolving conflict, especially during this season.

Whilst restating the agency’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted service delivery during the period, she urged anybody experiencing violence to report.

“Anybody experiencing either domestic or sexual violence should take advantage of our toll-free line- 08000-333-333, which remains accessible 24/7, 365 days a week,” she said