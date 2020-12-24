Traders in Lagos markets had different experiences on sales, just a day to Christmas, with some unhappy with the trend, while others were joyful, depending on what they sold.

The traders spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in separate interviews on Thursday in Lagos.

At Agboju market, in Amuwo Odofin area of the state, Oluwaseun Oresotu, a livestock trader, lamented the low sales of chicken and eggs despite the Christmas season.

According to him, the high cost of the feeds for the birds has caused the hike in the price of chickens.

“Other years, by this time, people would have pre-ordered chickens, turkeys and eggs; all the stalls would have been filled with birds, but it’s not like that now.

“There’s low patronage because of the economy, there’s no much money, people are struggling and it has affected our business.

“An average-sized chicken is N2,200 and by Christmas, it’s going to be N2,500 because the cost of the feeds keeps rising daily.

“The price of the big chickens depends on the size; the broiler is between N3,500 and N5,000, while the layers are between N6,000 and N8,000,” he said.

Also, Onyeka Onwuewusi, who sells men’s clothings said the patronage had been very low this year when compared to last Christmas.

“It’s not that people don’t come for my goods, but when I tell them the price, they’ll haggle and haggle, and leave without buying.

“If people had money, they’ll buy, but there’s no money this year. The coronavirus also did not help matters.

“Sales picked up a little considering that it’s so close to Christmas and I believe there will be more sales as the New Year festivities approach,” he said.

However, Jennifer Jeremiah, who trades in tomatoes and peppers said business had been good.

“I thank God for the patronage I’ve been getting. I’ve been having customers,” she told NAN.

The situation was not different at Kola market, as some traders also complained of low sales when compared to last Christmas.

A trader who simply wanted to be referred to as Iyabo said the poultry business had taken a hard hit this year.

According to her, breeding and selling chickens had been quite challenging for her because of the high cost of feeds.

“To make matters worse, people are not buying them.

“As you can see, I’m sitting down, waiting for customers,” she said.

Malam Musa, who sells onions, tomatoes and pepper, however, expressed optimism of making more sales in the days ahead.

“The price of onions in the market has come down; it had been very expensive for some months now.

“The price of tomatoes is not stable, as it usually fluctuates.

“People buy tomatoes and pepper every day but with the Christmas preparations, there will be more sales,” he said.