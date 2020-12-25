The Commandant of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ayeni Paul Kolawole, has pledged the commitment of the security outfit to the safety of lives and property.

The Commandant stated this in a Christmas greeting to Lagosians and all Nigerians.

Kolawole, who wished all Lagosians and Nigerians resident in Lagos a Merry Christmas, enjoined them to pray for the nation for a peaceful and secured Yuletide.

He also assured Lagosians of the unflinching commitment of the corps to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.