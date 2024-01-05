Yuletide: Group hails Tinubu on 50% discount in transport fares

The APC Grassroots Governance Group (APC G3) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for the 2023 Yuletide season transport discount.

The National Coordinator of the group, Amechi Oyema, gave the commendation in a statement issued on Friday, in Abuja.

Oyema said that President Tinubu had shown that he was not just a listening leader, but one that is concerned about the overall welfare of the masses.

The group further commended the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, who chaired the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Presidential Intervention for a job well done.

They said the APC government would not relent in looking for ways to make life easy for the masses and solicited the patience and support of Nigerians for Tinubu’s administration.

Recall that the Federal Government approved free train services for travellers from December 21, 2023 to January 7, 2024, according to extension.

It also announced a 50 per cent reduction in road transportation costs along 22 interstate routes during the season.

On Thursday, President Tinubu extended the yuletide free train service until Sunday, (January 7) for Nigerians who are yet to return from their trips.

The Minister of Transportation, Said Alkali, made the announcement in a statement.

The free services were for specific routes to reduce the burden of the high cost of public transportation during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The statement announcing the extension of the service read, “While over 163,000 Nigerians benefited from the successful first leg of the yuletide initiative, President Tinubu, in further demonstration of his care for the welfare of Nigerians, directed that the free train service should be made available for extra three days to allow more Nigerians to take the advantage.

“The public is advised to note that this extension applies to all three routes currently being serviced by the Nigerian Railway Corporation as follows: Lagos – Ibadan; Warri -Itakpe; Abuja – Kaduna.”

“It is hoped that Nigerians who are interested in travelling by rail will take full advantage of this unique opportunity aimed at enhancing people’s welfare,” the Minister added.