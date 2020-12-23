The Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed 25,224 operatives as well as 15,225 Special Marshals to manage traffic along the various road corridors to curb the gridlock usually experienced by travellers during the Yuletide.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that the men would ensure a smooth trip for travellers as part of the nationwide end of the year special patrol.

Oyeyemi also explained that corridor commanders had been deployed in the field commands to ensure compliance with the operational guidelines.

This he added was to minimise road crashes and to achieve zero fatality during the festive period.

According to him, besides the personnel, 580 patrol vehicles, 92 ambulances, 17 tow trucks and 73 motorbikes would be involved in the patrol.

Oyeyemi further said that a total of 22 help areas and 10 traffic control camps had been earmarked to provide prompt attention to accident victims and ensure prompt removal of obstructions.

“Further to the measures being put in place for the best outcome in the operations, the Corps relied on the pre-patrol assessments. (We have) identified some gridlock-prone areas and alternative routes that travellers could use whenever the situation arises.

“Accordingly, 48 areas have been identified across the country and would be adequately manned by dedicated personnel who work in commands that are within the designated areas to ensure proximity and benefits of familiarity with the terrain,” he said.

The Corps Marshal identified the alternative routes as including Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere-Akunu-Ise junction-Ikare—Ado-Ekiti-Ijesha; Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere; Lokoja-Okene-Ogori-Magogo-Owo; 9th Mile-Udi-Oji River-Ufuma-Umunze and others.

On efforts to curb tanker explosions on the roads, he said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was meeting with the truck owners and other stakeholders to install safety valves that would prevent explosion during crashes.

According to him, an audit of all tankers would be carried out next year to determine their roadworthiness and conformity to the prescribed capacity.

“I hereby admonish motorists and commuters to obey all COVID-19 health protocols by wearing their face masks and keeping social distance to help curb the deadly coronavirus In the county, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2020 Operation Zero tolerance commenced from Dec. 12 and will end Jan. 15, 2021 nationwide.